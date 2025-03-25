Michael Rasmussen News: Posts power-play assist

Rasmussen notched a power-play assist, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Rasmussen has a goal and an assist over 10 contests since returning from a head injury. The 25-year-old has been on the first line for the last two games, which may help ignite his offense down the stretch if he stays in that spot. For the season, he's at 18 points (four on the power play), 88 shots on net, 120 hits, 50 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 66 appearances. Rasmussen may be worth streaming if his point production ramps up.