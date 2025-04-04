Michael Rasmussen News: Pots game-winner Friday

Rasmussen scored a goal and blocked four shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Rasmussen's second-period tally stood as the game-winner. He had been limited to one assist over his previous eight contests, a slump deep enough to see him demoted to the fourth line for Friday's game. He's now at 11 goals, 19 points, 92 shots on net, 129 hits, 58 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating across 70 appearances this season, his lowest scoring pace in four years.