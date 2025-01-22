Fantasy Hockey
Michael Rasmussen headshot

Michael Rasmussen News: Stuck in goal drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Rasmussen has collected three assists over his last 16 outings after being held off the scoresheet in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Rasmussen scored in back-to-back games Dec. 14 and 18, but he hasn't lit the lamp since. The 25-year-old received extra ice time in the first half of December, but his recent scoring struggles have sent him back to bottom-six duties. He lined up as the fourth-line center Tuesday. The physical forward has 13 points, 54 shots on net, 84 hits and a minus-3 rating through 46 appearances this season.

Michael Rasmussen
Detroit Red Wings
