Michael Rasmussen News: Stuck in goal drought

Rasmussen has collected three assists over his last 16 outings after being held off the scoresheet in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Rasmussen scored in back-to-back games Dec. 14 and 18, but he hasn't lit the lamp since. The 25-year-old received extra ice time in the first half of December, but his recent scoring struggles have sent him back to bottom-six duties. He lined up as the fourth-line center Tuesday. The physical forward has 13 points, 54 shots on net, 84 hits and a minus-3 rating through 46 appearances this season.