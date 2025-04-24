Fantasy Hockey
Michal Kunc News: Secures one-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Kunc inked a one-year, two-way contract with Utah HC on Thursday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Kunc will likely get a chance at securing a spot on the Opening Night roster heading into the 2025-26 campaign, though he figures to split his time between the NHL and AHL given the two-way nature of his contract. With Czech club Olomouc HC, the 24-year-old winger set new personal bests this year in goals (13) and assists (22).

