Michal Svrcek News: Round 4 pick for Motor City

Svrcek was the 119th overall pick by Detroit in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Although born in Slovakia, Svrcek has spent the past three seasons playing for the Brynas organization in Sweden. He was exactly a point-per-game player (14 goals and 30 points in 30 regular-season outings) for their junior club in 2024-25 and didn't look out of place in a 17-game trial (one goal and three points) with the big club. Svrcek is very explosive and tends to be hyper-aggressive on the forecheck. He plays with a ton of pace and had a strong showing for his home country at the recently completed World U18 Championship. Svrcek can overhandle the puck at times, but he's a legitimately talented offensive player with a chance to make it in the NHL with some proper development over the next handful of years.