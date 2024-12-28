Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mikael Backlund headshot

Mikael Backlund News: Buries power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Backlund scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Backlund restored the Flames' lead at 6:50 of the second period, and his goal was the game-winner. The 35-year-old center is warming up with three goals, two assists and 16 shots on net over his last five outings. For the season, he has seven goals, 17 points (four on the power play), 98 shots, 20 hits, 20 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 35 appearances. Backlund can be a decent depth center in fantasy when his offense is going, but he may be best utilized as a streaming option.

Mikael Backlund
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now