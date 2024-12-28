Mikael Backlund News: Buries power-play goal

Backlund scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Backlund restored the Flames' lead at 6:50 of the second period, and his goal was the game-winner. The 35-year-old center is warming up with three goals, two assists and 16 shots on net over his last five outings. For the season, he has seven goals, 17 points (four on the power play), 98 shots, 20 hits, 20 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 35 appearances. Backlund can be a decent depth center in fantasy when his offense is going, but he may be best utilized as a streaming option.