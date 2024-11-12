Mikael Backlund News: Two points in Monday's win

Backlund produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

The 35-year-old center opened the scoring midway through the second period en route to his first multi-point performance of the season. Backlund is supplying his usual reliable secondary scoring so far in 2024-25, and through 16 contests he's delivered four goals and nine points. He's also been a little more selective with his shots -- he's on pace to record fewer than 200 shots on net for the first time over a full season since 2019-20, but his 10.5 percent shooting is his highest mark since 2016-17.