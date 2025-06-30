Mikko Kokkonen News: Not tendered QO

Kokkonen was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Maple Leafs on Monday and will become an unrestricted free agent, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Kokkonen played 50 games with AHL Toronto, picking up 14 points (three goals and 11 assists). The 24-year-old has spent most of his three-year pro career with the Leafs' AHL affiliate, but he will now be looking for a new home for the first time, likely as a minor-league depth addition in a different organization.