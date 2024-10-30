Miles Wood Injury: Out against Bolts

Wood will not be in the lineup versus Tampa Bay on Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Even prior to getting hurt, Wood was struggling offensively while mired in an eight-game pointless streak. With the 29-year-old winger on the shelf, the team recalled T.J. Tynan from the minors while defenseman Oliver Kylington will play as a forward. The injuries continue to pile up for the Avs, who are also without Ross Colton (foot), Jonathan Drouin (upper body) and Gabriel Landeskog (knee) to name a few.