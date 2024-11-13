Miles Wood Injury: Targeting Friday return

Wood (upper body) won't be an option against the Kings on Tuesday but is hoping to play in Friday's clash with Washington, Adrian Hernandez of Mile High Hockey reports.

Wood won't be the only reinforcement for the Avs, as they are expected to also get back Jonathan Drouin (upper body) and Valeri Nichushkin (suspension) on Friday. Unless the team is going to roll with eight blueliners Tuesday, Colorado will likely need to bring up a forward or two from the minors before puck drop. For his part, Wood figures to challenge for a middle-six role once up to full speed but could start out on the third line.