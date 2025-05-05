Fantasy Hockey
Miro Heiskanen headshot

Miro Heiskanen Injury: Status uncertain for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Head coach Pete DeBoer said Monday that he doesn't yet know whether Heiskanen (knee) will be available for Wednesday's Game 1 against Winnipeg, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Heiskanen has been on long-term injured reserve since early March, but he's been considered day-to-day recently. He participated in Monday's practice session, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up to begin the Stars' second-round series. Even if Heiskanen is unavailable for Game 1, it certainly seems possible that he'll be back in action at some point during the second round.

Miro Heiskanen
Dallas Stars
