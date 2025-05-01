Miro Heiskanen Injury: Won't play in Game 6

Heiskanen (knee) will remain on the shelf for Game 6 against Colorado on Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Heiskanen made the trip for Game 6 versus Colorado on Thursday but won't be in action to face the Avs. The 25-year-old defenseman was limited to just 50 games during the regular season in which he generated five goals and 20 helpers, including seven power-play assists. At this point, Heiskanen should probably be considered questionable, at best, for Game 7 if necessary.