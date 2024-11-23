Miro Heiskanen News: Gets goal, but game still quiet

Heiskanen scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Heiskanen beat Andrei Vasilevskiy glove side with a wrist shot from the left circle after taking a cross-ice pass from Matt Duchene. He had two shots and three blocks. Heiskanen has been a fantasy anchor this season -- the goal is his seventh point (three goals, four assists) in 19 games this season. Last season, he had 54 points, with 73 the year before. Things should tick up for Heiskanen, but his managers may need to bench him for a bit until he finds his offense again.