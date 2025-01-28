Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mitchell Stephens headshot

Mitchell Stephens News: Pots goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Stephens scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

The goal was Stephens' first in 20 contests with the Kraken this season. He's added two assists, 14 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-5 rating. He's been centering the fourth line in the absence of Yanni Gourde (lower body), but it's unclear if Stephens will stay on the NHL roster once Gourde returns. Stephens would require waivers to get back to AHL Coachella Valley, so it's possible the Kraken keep him around to challenge Tye Kartye for fourth-line minutes.

Mitchell Stephens
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now