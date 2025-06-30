Montana Onyebuchi News: Signs two-year pact

Onyebuchi penned a two-year, two-way contract with Utah on Monday.

Onyebuchi isn't exactly known for his offensive upside, considering he managed just 10 points in 64 regular-season games for AHL Tucson last year. Undrafted coming out of the WHL, the 25-year-old blueliner will likely continue to play the bulk of his games in the minors but could make his NHL debut at some point during the 2025-26 campaign.