Morgan Barron News: Credited with goal

Barron scored a goal and fired four shots on net in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Barron was credited with the Jets' first goal after a Nashville skater put it in his own net during a scramble at the net front. The goal was Barron's first since Dec. 21 against the Wild. The 26-year-old forward has four points over his last eight outings but is unlikely to emerge as a steady scorer while filling a fourth-line role. For the season, he has four goals, seven points, 50 shots, 69 hits, 28 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 42 appearances.