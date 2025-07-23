Menu
Nathan Beaulieu News: Hangs up skates

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 23, 2025 at 8:22am

Beaulieu has brought his playing career to an end, the NHLPA announced Wednesday.

Beaulieu had 12 goals, 98 points, 340 PIM, 458 hits and 567 blocks across 471 career regular-season appearances between his stints with Montreal, Winnipeg, Buffalo and Anaheim. He also recorded five assists in 21 playoff outings. His last season in the NHL came in 2022-23, but the 32-year-old extended his career for two more years by playing in the Swiss League, followed by the KHL.

