Nathan Legare headshot

Nathan Legare News: Re-signs with New Jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Legare signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Devils on Thursday.

Legare spent the 2024-25 campaign with New Jersey on a two-way deal, and he made his first three NHL appearances in early December. He recorded no points, 12 hits and a blocked shot while averaging 10:41 of ice time over his three outings with the Devils. However, he was more productive with AHL Utica, racking up 17 goals, eight assists and 102 PIM over 69 appearances.

