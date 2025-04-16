Nathan MacKinnon News: Back at practice ahead of Game 1

MacKinnon (undisclosed) was back on the first line and No. 1 power-play unit ahead of Game 1 versus St. Louis, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports Wednesday.

MacKinnon missed three games with an undisclosed injury that was deemed precautionary and has retaken all of his usual spots in the lineup. Prior to sitting out, the 29-year-old center was riding an eight-game point streak during which he compiled four goals and seven assists, including four power-play points. He'll look to re-establish that momentum following his short absence when the playoffs start up for Colorado on Saturday or Sunday.