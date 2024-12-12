Nathan MacKinnon News: Breaks up shutout

MacKinnon scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Utah.

MacKinnon has four goals and seven assists over six games in December. His third-period tally kept the Avalanche from getting shut out Thursday, but it took pulling Scott Wedgewood for an extra attacked to get the team on the board. MacKinnon is now at 11 goals, 47 points, 123 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 31 outings this season. He'll likely remain among the league-leaders on offense all season.