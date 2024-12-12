Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nathan MacKinnon headshot

Nathan MacKinnon News: Breaks up shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

MacKinnon scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Utah.

MacKinnon has four goals and seven assists over six games in December. His third-period tally kept the Avalanche from getting shut out Thursday, but it took pulling Scott Wedgewood for an extra attacked to get the team on the board. MacKinnon is now at 11 goals, 47 points, 123 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 31 outings this season. He'll likely remain among the league-leaders on offense all season.

Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now