Nathan MacKinnon News: Collects two points in loss

MacKinnon scored a goal on six shots, added a power-play assist and logged two hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

MacKinnon earned his eighth multi-point effort in 12 games this season. His tally in the third period brought the Avalanche within one before the Predators scored a pair of empty-netters. MacKinnon's up to an excellent six goals, 20 points, 44 shots on net, 10 power-play points, 11 hits and 10 blocked shots, though he also has a minus-6 rating and 12 PIM. He's one of the most reliable forwards in the league, even if the team around him is falling short of expectations.