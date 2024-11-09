Nathan MacKinnon News: Dominant again Saturday

MacKinnon scored a goal on seven shots, dished three assists and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

MacKinnon had three points in a five-goal second period for the Avalanche, and he also set up Mikko Rantanen's empty-netter in the third. One of MacKinnon's helpers came on the power play. This was already his 10th multi-point effort of the campaign as he bounced back from the end of his 13-game season-opening point streak. MacKinnon has seven goals, 22 helpers, 13 power-play points, 59 shots on net and even plus-minus rating over 15 appearances this season. His 29 points rank first in the NHL, as he moved ahead of Kirill Kaprizov (27) with Saturday's performance.