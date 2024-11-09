Nathan MacKinnon News: Dominant again Saturday
MacKinnon scored a goal on seven shots, dished three assists and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.
MacKinnon had three points in a five-goal second period for the Avalanche, and he also set up Mikko Rantanen's empty-netter in the third. One of MacKinnon's helpers came on the power play. This was already his 10th multi-point effort of the campaign as he bounced back from the end of his 13-game season-opening point streak. MacKinnon has seven goals, 22 helpers, 13 power-play points, 59 shots on net and even plus-minus rating over 15 appearances this season. His 29 points rank first in the NHL, as he moved ahead of Kirill Kaprizov (27) with Saturday's performance.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now