Nathan MacKinnon News: Finds twine in win

MacKinnon deposited a goal on the power play in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Seattle.

MacKinnon's power-play marker stood as the winning goal, and it extended his season-opening point streak to seven. The right-shot superstar has registered an assist in all but one outing, and he's up to three goals, nine assists and a minus-3 rating over seven games. MacKinnon will once again be a candidate to win the Art Ross Trophy given his hot start and 140-point effort in 2023-24. The 29-year-old will attempt to keep it rolling in a road matchup with Utah on Thursday.