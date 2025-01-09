Nathan MacKinnon News: Pair of points in Thursday's win
MacKinnon scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Wild.
MacKinnon set up Mikko Rantanen's tally in the second period and then added a goal of his own in the third. This ended MacKinnon's seven-game goal drought, a span in which he still provided 11 assists. The 29-year-old superstar is up to 15 goals, 68 points, 163 shots on net and a plus-16 rating through 43 appearances this season. He has multiple points in three of seven contests since the holiday break, and that's not even the pinnacle of his abilities.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now