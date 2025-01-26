Nathan MacKinnon News: Two apples in win

MacKinnon dished out two assists in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

MacKinnon saw success alongside new linemate Martin Necas and the two provided assists on Cale Makar's pair of first-period goals. The 29-year-old center is up to 58 assists and 77 points in just 51 games. The reigning Hart Trophy winner continues to pace the league in points and has a lead of three points over Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl. If he stays healthy, MacKinnon is a shoo-in for the century mark in points and a betting favorite to be a nominee for the Hart Trophy at the end of the season.