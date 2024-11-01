Nathan Walker News: Pots first goal of season

Walker scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.

`The fourth liner tied the game at 1-1 midway through the third period by banging home the rebound on a Philip Broberg shot. Walker continues to bounce in and out of the St. Louis lineup -- he's suited up for six of the team's first 11 games this season -- but he's been physical when he gets a chance, piling up 20 hits to go along with two points, seven shots on net, four PIM, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating.