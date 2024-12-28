Fantasy Hockey
Nazem Kadri News: Distributes three assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Kadri produced three assists, including one on the power play, and fired seven shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Kadri was involved in all of the Flames' goals in this win. It was his first multi-point effort in December -- he has five goals and five helpers over 10 outings this month. The center is up to 25 points, 117 shots on net, 30 PIM, 25 hits and a minus-14 rating through 35 appearances this season. Kadri's recent consistency has made him a reliable player for fantasy managers.

