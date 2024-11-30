Nazem Kadri News: Strikes on power play in loss
Kadri scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two hits, logged two PIM and went minus-3 in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
The goal was Kadri's fifth point in the last seven games, and three of them have come on the power play. The 34-year-old center is up to seven goals, six helpers, 74 shots on net, 22 PIM, 15 hits and a minus-14 rating through 24 appearances. Despite the 5-on-5 struggles, Kadri continues to log top-six minutes and will likely keep doing so given the lack of veteran talent in the Flames' lineup.
