Nazem Kadri News: Strong showing Thursday

Kadri recorded a shorthanded goal and two even-strength assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Kadri snapped a four-game point drought with an impressive performance, as he played a pivotal role in the Flames' comeback. He tied the game midway through the second period with his 16th goal of the campaign, and later, he added assists in two of the Flames' three third-period goals. The 34-year-old veteran remains a productive player thanks to his 32 points across 46 appearances this season.