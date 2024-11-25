Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Neal Pionk headshot

Neal Pionk News: Adds two assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Pionk registered two assists, including one on the power play, fired three shots on goal and added two hits in Monday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Pionk put an end to a five-game point drought when he set up Nino Niederreiter's go-ahead tally in the second period. In the third, Pionk also had the primary helper on an Alex Iafallo tally. After a hot October, Pionk's consistency has dropped in November, though he's still registered seven helpers over 12 outings this month. The defenseman has a total of 19 points (six on the power play), 41 shots on net, 36 hits, 35 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-12 rating across 22 appearances in his usual roles on the second pairing and second power-play unit.

Neal Pionk
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now