Neal Pionk News: Contributes helper Friday

Pionk managed an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Pionk got on the scoresheet for the second game in a row, and he's done so in eight of the Jets' first 11 games. The defenseman set up Mason Appleton's second-period tally, which was the game-winner. Pionk is offering a bit of everything early on with 13 points, 27 shots on net, 15 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating while playing on the second pairing and second power-play unit. The offense will fade eventually -- he's never finished with more than 45 points in a season -- but Pionk is looking like a strong blueliner for fantasy.