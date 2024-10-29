Nic Dowd News: Deposits empty-netter

Dowd scored an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

The Capitals were able to nurse a 4-3 lead from early in the second period to the final minute, when Dowd gave them breathing room with an empty-netter. It was his third goal in the last four games. The 34-year-old center has four points, 10 shots on net, 18 hits, eight blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-5 rating over eight appearances this season. He continues to play a much larger role than his fourth-line assignment would suggest, though a lot of that comes from defensive work.