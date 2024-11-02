Nic Dowd News: Tallies in blowout win

Dowd scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Dowd has scored in four of the last six games. His tally Saturday was the Capitals' fifth in a first-period blitz that gave them plenty of offense in the win. The 34-year-old center is up to five points, 16 shots on net, 21 hits, 12 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-7 rating through 10 contests. Dowd should continue to provide decent depth scoring in a bottom-six role, though his pace is likely to slow down since he's never had more than 25 points in a single campaign.