Nick Blankenburg News: Puts up power-play assist

Blankenburg notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Blankenburg is starting to see a larger role with the power play, and he's earned a helper in that situation in each of the last two games. He's up to 10 points (two on the power play), 57 shots on net, 45 blocked shots, 41 hits and a plus-10 rating over 42 appearances this season. It's not his most productive campaign -- that would be his 14-point effort over 36 outings in 2022-23 -- but Blankenburg is emerging as a key part of the Predators' defense as he works toward securing an NHL job for next season.