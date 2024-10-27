Nick Cousins News: First two points with new team

Cousins scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Cousins' first point of the season was a helper on a Brady Tkachuk goal in the third period. About two minutes later, Cousins scored to tie the game briefly at 2-2. These were his first two points as a Senator, and he's added 15 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-2 rating through eight appearances. As expected, Cousins is seeing bottom-six minutes with minimal power-play time, so his chances to be an impact scorer in fantasy are low.