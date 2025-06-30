Nick Cousins News: Re-ups with Ottawa

Cousins signed a one-year, $825,000 contract with the Senators on Monday, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Cousins will return to Ottawa on another one-year deal after providing six goals and 15 points over 50 regular-season appearances with the club in 2024-25. The left-shot forward was held off the scoresheet over five postseason appearances in the Senators' first-round series loss to the Maple Leafs. Cousins is unlikely to serve in anything more than a fourth-line capacity next season, which leaves him with minimal value in the fantasy realm.