Nick DeSimone News: Signs one-year extension

DeSimone signed a one-year, $800,000 contract extension with the Mammoth on Thursday, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

DeSimone made 20 regular-season appearances for Utah during the 2024-25 campaign and recorded a goal, five assists, 14 hits and 14 blocked shots while averaging 15:35 of ice time. He'll presumably attempt to compete for more consistent playing time during training camp this fall.