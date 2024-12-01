Nick Foligno News: Strikes on power play Sunday

Foligno scored a power-play goal, added four hits and went minus-3 in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Foligno wasn't part of the power-play mix in November, but he got an opportunity with the man advantage Sunday and cashed in during the third period. It still might not be anything to write home about -- Foligno ranked 11th among Chicago skaters for power-play time with 1:31 in this contest. The winger has four points over his last seven outings and is up to seven goals, three assists, 36 shots on net, 76 hits and a minus-8 rating over 24 appearances this season.