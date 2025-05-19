Nick Jensen Injury: Has surgery Monday in New York

Jensen had a procedure in New York on Monday to address a lower-body injury, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

According to Garrioch, the surgery went "as planned" for Jensen, but it's unclear how long the 34-year-old blueliner's recovery will take. However, Jensen relayed during the team's exit interviews that he was "hopeful" he would be ready for the start of training camp in September. Jensen should play a meaningful role in the top four again in 2025-26 for a Senators club that made the postseason in 2024-25 for the first time in eight years, provided that he doesn't suffer any setbacks in his recovery this summer. The Minnesota native did not record a point in six games against Toronto in the first round of the 2025 postseason but managed 20:55 of ice time per game, an impressive feat considering he was dealing with a lingering injury.