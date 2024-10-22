Nick Jensen News: Provides pair of assists

Jensen notched two assists, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Utah.

Jensen has four helpers over six contests while seeing time in a second-pairing role. The defenseman helped out on the Senators' first two goals Tuesday, which were scored by Drake Batherson and Claude Giroux. Jensen has added eight hits, five blocked shots, six shots on net and a plus-3 rating this season, though he's often chipped in a bit more in the physical categories, having topped 100 hits and blocked shots twice each over the last three seasons.