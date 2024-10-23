Nick Leddy Injury: Will travel with team

Leddy (lower body) will join the Blues on their upcoming four-game road trip, which will begin Thursday in Toronto, per Lou Korac of NHL.com on Wednesday.

Leddy has missed the Blues' past three games, but the fact that he'll travel with the team suggests he might be close to returning. He has no points, four shots and five blocks in four appearances in 2024-25. Once he's healthy, Leddy is projected to serve in a top-four capacity and Pierre-Olivier Joseph might shift to the press box.