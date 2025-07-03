Nick Leddy News: Claimed by San Jose

Leddy is on his way to San Jose after he was claimed off waivers by the Sharks on Thursday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

The Sharks are adding another veteran to their defensive corps after inked Dmitri Orlov to a two-year contract earlier in the day. Leddy has one more year remaining on his four-year, $16 million contract. He had only two goals and three assists across 31 regular-season games in 2024-25, missing most of the season with a lower-body injury. Leddy should be a top-four defenseman with the Sharks and will likely regain a spot on the power play, after being a non-factor with the man-advantage over his last three years with the Blues.