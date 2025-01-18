Nick Schmaltz News: Nets go-ahead goal Saturday

Schmaltz scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Schmaltz is riding a five-game point streak (three goals, three assists) after netting the go-ahead tally Saturday. The 28-year-old forward was the only member of Utah's top line to be limited to one point -- Clayton Keller had four and Logan Cooley added three -- but Schmaltz continues to be a key player in his own right. He's at nine goals, 35 points, 100 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 45 appearances this season. He's got a good chance of reaching the 60-point mark for the second year in a row.