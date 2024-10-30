Nick Schmaltz News: Picks up pair of helpers

Schmaltz recorded two assists, including one on the power play, and three shots on net in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

This was Schmaltz's fourth multi-point game this season, all of which have featured him earning two assists. The 28-year-old is up to 11 helpers without scoring a goal through 11 contests, giving him a share of the team lead in points with Clayton Keller. Schmaltz has added 25 shots on net and a minus-2 rating. He's still a decent depth forward in fantasy for formats that don't put too much importance on goals or physicality.