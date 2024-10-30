Fantasy Hockey
Nick Schmaltz News: Picks up pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Schmaltz recorded two assists, including one on the power play, and three shots on net in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

This was Schmaltz's fourth multi-point game this season, all of which have featured him earning two assists. The 28-year-old is up to 11 helpers without scoring a goal through 11 contests, giving him a share of the team lead in points with Clayton Keller. Schmaltz has added 25 shots on net and a minus-2 rating. He's still a decent depth forward in fantasy for formats that don't put too much importance on goals or physicality.

