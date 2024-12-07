Nick Schmaltz News: Three-game, four-goal streak

Schmaltz scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over Buffalo.

He had a goal overturned for goalie interference in the first period that would have opened the scoring. Schmaltz then put Utah up 3-1 at the end of the second period. He was in tight and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stoned him with an acrobatic save, only to leave the rebound right there for Schmaltz to push in the net. The goal stood as the winner. Schmaltz is on a three-game goal streak (four goals) after starting the season on a 23-game goalless skid. He's on a 60-plus point pace, which is more than fantasy worthy.