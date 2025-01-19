Nick Suzuki News: Capitalizes on turnover

Suzuki scored a goal on six shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Suzuki got a stick on a breakout pass attempt and was able to snipe an unassisted tally when he collected the loose puck. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a strong January with three goals, eight assists and a plus-7 rating over nine appearances, and he's been held off the scoresheet just once this month. Overall, the first-line center has 14 goals, 47 points, 95 shots on net, 38 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 46 appearances. He's yet to finish above a point-per-game pace in his career, but he's displayed steady growth each season, so getting to that level is a possibility in 2024-25.