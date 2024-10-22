Fantasy Hockey
Nick Suzuki headshot

Nick Suzuki News: Pots two in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 22, 2024 at 8:52pm

Suzuki scored two goals, including one with the man advantage, on two shots and added a hit in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Rangers.

After opening the campaign with a six-game goal-scoring drought, Suzuki finally put a puck in a net. His first came in the first period after the Rangers went up 4-0. The captain then connected on the power play early in the second period, closing the gap to 4-2, when he worked around a defender and beat an outstretched Igor Shesterkin with a backhander. He now has points in five straight.

Nick Suzuki
Montreal Canadiens
