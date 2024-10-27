Nick Suzuki News: Stays hot in Sunday's win

Suzuki scored a goal on five shots, added a power-play assist, blocked three shots and logged two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

Suzuki's point streak is up to seven games, and this was his third straight multi-point effort. The 25-year-old center has all of his offense this year during the streak, accumulating three goals and eight assists. He's added 22 shots on net, nine hits, seven blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over nine appearances. Suzuki has yet to maintain a point-per-game pace over a full campaign, but he was close with 77 points in 82 outings in 2023-24.