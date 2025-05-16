Nico Hischier Injury: Suffers lower-body injury

Hischier suffered a lower-body injury at the 2025 IIHF World Championship and will miss the remainder of the tournament, Daniel Amoia of The Hockey Writers reports Friday.

The injury should not affect Hischier as far as next season is concerned, as he is expected to return to full health well before training camp. Hischier had 35 goals and 34 assists across 75 regular-season games in 2024-25, leading the Devils in goals while finishing third on the team with 69 points.