Nico Hischier News: Lights lamp again

Hischier scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Hischier took a share of the NHL goals lead with his eighth tally of the season. He's been particularly good lately with five goals and a helper over his last four games. The two-way center has 11 points, 39 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 11 contests overall. Hischier will continue to see top-six minutes and ample power-play time as one of the Devils' most reliable forwards.